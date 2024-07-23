A federal high court, sitting in Abuja has granted Yahaya Bello's nephew permission to travel abroad for a medical check-up

The Kogi state chief of staff wants to travel for a series of follow-up cardiologic medical examinations at the London Centre for Advanced Cardiology

Justice Obiora Egwuatu said EFCC failed to present convincing evidence to back its claim that Ali would jump bail

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Kogi state chief of staff, Ali Bello, has been granted permission to travel abroad for a medical check-up.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the federal high court, sitting in Abuja, granted Bello’s request on Monday, July 22.

Court okays foreign medical trip for Kogi Chief of Staff, Bello Photo credit: @Naijamilli

Source: Twitter

Egwuatu ordered the release of Bello’s passport to enable him to travel for a series of follow-up cardiologic medical examinations and consultations in the United Kingdom between July 22 and September 10, 2024, The Punch reports.

The judge also ordered the deputy chief registrar of the court to release Bello’s travelling documents to him.

Egwuatu, however, added that Bello is to return the passport to the deputy chief registrar of the court on or before September 15, 2024.

As reported by Premium Times, the judge said Bello has fulfilled previous undertakings to return to Nigeria to continue his trial on two separate occasions.

The judge said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), failed to present convincing evidence to back its claim that Ali would jump bail

“Since the grant of bail, he has not breached the terms of bail and has been coming to court to stand his trial.

“It is not controverted that this court had on two previous occasions granted the applicant similar prayers.

“On those two occasions, that is, between the 1 to 31 August 2023 and 17 December 2023 and 10 January 2024, the applicant did not breach the terms of the permission granted.”

EFCC places Yahaya Bello on Interpol watch List

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bello's non-appearance in court for trial sparked serious concern in the polity and informed the latest move by the EFCC.

The anti-graft agency requested Interpol to place Bello on watch list across North Africa as he evades local arrest.

Bello is facing a 19-count charge for alleged money laundering, breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds of about N80.2 billion.

Source: Legit.ng