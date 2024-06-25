The Dangote refinery has accused the Nigerian Midstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) of allowing dirty fuel into Nigeria

Devakumar Edwin, the Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries, said the NMDPRA issues licenses indiscriminately to allow dirty fuel imports

He said the situation might undermine Dangote refinery’s effort to produce standard petroleum products

The Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, has revealed that the indiscriminate licensing by the Nigerian Midstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to oil marketers is allowing the import of dirty diesel and aviation fuel into Nigeria.

Edwin disclosed this during an interaction with a group of Energy Editors at a one-day training programme organized by the Dangote Group.

NMPDRA allows banned fuel into Nigeria

He said the NMDPRA continues to license marketers to import banned refined petroleum products from other countries into Nigeria.

Edwin said that despite Dangote's efforts to meet ECOWAS standards, NMDPRA grants marketers licenses to import high-sulfur petrol from Russia into Nigeria.

He disclosed that since the US and UK issued a cap on Russia’s petroleum products, the products are now being dumped in Nigeria’s market.

Dangote accuses IOCs of sabotage

He disclosed that Dangote only exports products abroad because it meets international oil standards.

The refinery recently exported its petroleum products to Singapore, opening up a trade route in the Asian market.

According to reports, Edwin said indiscriminate licensing by NMDPRA will frustrate the refinery’s standard quality.

Edwin also accused international oil companies (IOCs) of trying to sabotage the Dangote refinery.

Crude oil shortage may disrupt petrol production

He said the IOCs have increased the premium on crude oil, leading Dangote to resort to importing crude from the US.

The Dangote helmsman said the IOCs charge the refinery $6 above the industry and international price.

Meanwhile, reports say there are doubts that the Dangote refinery will meet the July deadline for the petrol rollout due to crude oil shortages.

Another oil company shuts down operations

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria’s oil production declined after a major oil field shut down due to leaks.

The Nembe Creek oil field, with 150,000 barrels of crude oil daily, was shut down on Monday, June 17, 2024.

The leak reportedly occurred on the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL), a pipeline that transports oil from the field to the Bonny Oil Export Terminal.

