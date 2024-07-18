The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has addressed the alleged $180,000 marriage scam

The first-class monarch said the $180,000 marriage scam story is fake, untrue, and completely unfounded

The palace of the traditional ruler said the "allegation adopted as a character assassination tactic aimed at achieving cheap popularity”

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ile-Ife, Osun state - The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said the allegation that he swindled one Ms Fagbule in a $180,000 marriage scam is fake, untrue, and unfounded.

The Director of Media and Public Affairs at the Ooni’s Palace, Moses Olafare, said the allegation was adopted as a character assassination tactic against the Ooni and aimed at achieving cheap popularity.

Ooni’s palace denies $180,000 marriage scam story Photo credit: @alexottiofr

Source: UGC

Olafare said this in a statement while reacting to the news posted by an anonymous journalist on X (formerly known as Twitter) ‘99% OPPRESSED’, @PIDOMNIGERIA

According to the journalist, the Ooni scammed the US doctor of $180,000 after the latter expressed interest in building hospitals in some Southwest states in Nigeria.

The acclaimed former investigative journalist alleged that the traditional ruler severed ties with the US doctor after he failed to invest as earlier agreed.

Ooni’s spokesperson said the monarch does not operate any personal Facebook or social media account, The Punch reports.

He added that the purported letter of marriage proposal shared online was a fabrication.

“The news as posted by a Twitter (now X) handle called ‘99% OPPRESSED’ is fake, untrue, and an unfounded allegation adopted as a character assassination tactic aimed at achieving cheap popularity.”

He added that:

“If she truly has a genuine case of marriage proposal fraud, she is hereby invited to the palace in Ile-Ife to physically meet the Ooni for his fatherly assistance and the help of law enforcement agencies to uncover the perpetrators.”

Ooni disowns man claiming to be his son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife disowned a man claiming to be his son.

The King disowns having any son in him and warned the public to disregard the video that is now making the rounds on social media.

The royal palace has warned the claimant to desist from the frivolous claim or face legal action if he persists.

Source: Legit.ng