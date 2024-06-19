Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the appointment of Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland

Makinde gave the approval in a memo dated Friday, June 14, 2024, in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 19 law of Oyo state 2000 as amended

Legit.ng reports that the approval is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria and worldwide.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has finally approved the nomination of Oba Owolabi Olakuleyin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland.

The Nigerian Tribune cited a statement by the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy matters, Olusegun Olayiwola, which disclosed the approval.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has approved the appointment of Oba Akinloye Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of lbadanland. Photo credits: Seyi Makinde, Iyen Na Nice

Source: Facebook

The governor's nod is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the development on Wednesday, June 19.

The stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland became vacant following the death of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun who died at University College Hospital (UCH) at the age of 81.

Following the approval of Olakulehin's kingship, it is expected that the state government will disclose the date for the coronation and presentation of staff of office to Olakulehin as Olubadan, in due time.

Ibadan kingmakers nominate Oba Olakunlehin

In April, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, the immediate past Balogun of Ibadanland, was nominated as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Olakulehin was nominated by the Osi Balogun, Oba Lateef Adebimpe, at the Olubadan-in-council meeting held at Olubadan Palace, Oja’ba, Ibadan.

Those at the meeting included the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja; the Osi Olubadan, Oba Eddy Oyewole; the Ashipa Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; the Ekerin Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; the Ekarun Olubadan, Oba Adebayo Akande; the Osi Balogun, Oba Lateef Adebimpe; the Ashipa Balogun, Oba Kola Adegbola; Ekerin Balogun, Oba Dada Isioye and the Ekarun Balogun, Oba Abiodun Azeez.

Makinde suspends Oba Gbadewolu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the traditional ruler of Ido town in the Ido local government Area of Oyo state, Oba Gbolagade Babalola (Gbadewolu I) was suspended as the Onido of Ido.

Governor Makinde approved the suspension of Oba Gbolagade Babalola.

Source: Legit.ng