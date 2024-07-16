Nigerians have reacted after a presidential aide appointed Hausa skit maker, Umar Dan Kawu, as special assistant on Entertainment

Hon. Mohammed Abba Isa is the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities

The appointment of ‘Umar Bush’ has been described by many Nigerians as waste of tax payers money

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s aide, Honourable Mohammed Abba Isa, has appointed Hausa skit maker Umar Dan Kawu, popularly known as ‘Umar Bush,’ as a special assistant on Entertainment.

Isa is the senior special assistant to Tinubu on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities.

Nigerians described the appointment as embarrassing Photo credit: @KwenAisha/@AimohT

Source: Twitter

An X user, @KwenAisha, congratulated Alhaji Umar Bush on the appointment

Reactions have trailed the appointment on social media, with many Nigerians registering their displeasure.

Nigerians react as Tinubu's aide appoints SA

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians as Tinubu's aide appointed popular Hausa skit maker as special assistant.

@Ade_yinkar

The level of wastage in this country is crazy, SSA is appointing SA all on tax payers money.

@tof_authentic

And we’re here deliberating on Minimum Wage ffs

@Chibuikeking1

Can you imagine how these people are just wasting money, SSA is appointing SA to himself.

@dansatty

We are not a serious country. We glorify mediocrity a lot. What is this na? SA to the SSA? All of una dey mad.

@FakhuusHashim

SSA hiring an SA. Being an advisor in govt used to mean something, now it’s so greatly bastardized that it’s actually embarrassing.

@DeeOneAyekooto

If an SSA appoints you as his own SA, it means, the SSA has dedicated part of his salary to pay your own salary. The lucky one is the Principal of the SSA because he has used one stone to kill two birds.

@the_davidatta

These are the kinds of things that give life to those who want to riot next month..

SA to an SSA doesn't make sense to me..

Assistant to an Assistant??.

Which section of our taxes does his salary come from?

Tinubu makes 8 new appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu made eight new appointment in the Civil Service of the Federation.

Tinubu appointed eight new federal permanent secretaries to fill in existing and impending vacancies of some states and geo-political zones.

Presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu anticipates that the new appointees will exercise absolute dedication and diligence in the discharge of their functions.

