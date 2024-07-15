The Federal Fire Service (FFS) recruitment exercise will resume in August, with the next stage concluding by September

The delay was due to a nationwide manpower audit in various security agencies, which has now been completed

Shortlisted candidates will be notified via phone and email, and the exercise aims to strengthen the FFS and enhance its emergency response capabilities

The Federal Government has announced that the next stage of the recruitment exercise into the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Immigration under the Ministry of Interior will commence in August.

This development was confirmed by the Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board, Ja’afaru Ahmed, in a statement released yesterday, July 14.

According to Ahmed, the Board will begin the next stage of the recruitment exercise in August and aims to conclude the process before the end of September.

This update comes after the initial deadline of June 15 was missed due to a nationwide manpower audit carried out in various security agencies, including the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), The Nation reported.

The audit, which has recently been concluded, necessitated the delay in the recruitment process.

However, the Board has assured that all shortlisted candidates will be notified of the next stage via their phone numbers and email addresses.

FG seeks to strengthen agencies

This recruitment exercise is part of the Federal Government's efforts to strengthen the Federal Fire Service and Nigeria Immigration Service and enhance their capacities to respond to fire incidents and and migration in and out of the country respectively.

The exercise is expected to attract qualified candidates who will join the ranks of the FFS and contribute to the safety and security of lives and property in Nigeria.

With the resumption of the recruitment exercise in August, interested candidates are advised to prepare themselves for the next stage of the process.

