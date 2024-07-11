Governor Hope Uzodimma has appointed Hon. Godson Dibe as the Special Adviser on Empowerment to help alleviate poverty in Imo State

Imo state - As part of efforts to alleviate poverty among the residents of Imo state, Governor Hope Uzodimma has appointed Hon. Godson Dibe as the Special Adviser on Empowerment.

The announcement was made public through a press release signed by Chief Cosmas Iwu, the Secretary to the State Government, on Wednesday, July 10.

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, appoints Godson Dibe as empowerment aide

Source: UGC

Following the announcement, jubilant supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) celebrated as the appointee's car passed Government House in Owerri.

Recall that Uzodimma, the incumbent, and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has been declared the winner of Imo State governorship election, as reported by Vanguard.

Channels Television had reported that Uzodimma, 64, sought re-election in Saturday’s poll and cleared all the 27 local government areas in the state.

In that light, Dibe, who is from Orlu, was a key campaigner for Governor Uzodimma's reelection.

Dibe supported the governor despite heightened tensions in the Imo West senatorial district during the November 2023 governorship election.

Jubilant APC supporters who spoke with reporters expressed pleasure and thanked the governor for appointing Dibe.

One of the supporters said:

''He has been at the forefront of youth empowerment just like his late father Chief Dr. Godwin Uche Dibe (Iyi of Umuna) who offered succour to many indigent people in Orlu and beyond.

''I am sure he will bring his global experience and contacts to galvanize the shared prosperity government into more positive empowerment."

Governor Uzodimma opens up on state's minimum wage

In another report, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has said that his government has been paying N40,000 as minimum wage to state workers since the fuel subsidy removal.

Legit.ng reported that the state's commissioner for information, public orientation, and strategy, Declan Emelumba, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists at the state capital, Owerri, on Thursday, June 27.

The government's comment was a reaction to the national secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) 's allegation that Imo was among the states not paying minimum wage.

