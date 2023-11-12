Imo Governorship Election 2023: Final Results from INEC's State Collation Centre (Live Updates)
Welcome to Legit.ng's live updates of the official results of the 2023 Imo state governorship election as announced directly by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Nwangele LGA
- Registered voters – 55535
- Accredited voters – 33259
- APC – 29282
- LP – 895
- PDP – 2132
- Valid votes – 32597
- Votes cast – 32959
Owerri North LGA
- Registered voters – 134555
- Accredited voters – 18398
- APC – 8536
- LP – 4386
- PDP – 3449
- Valid votes – 17440
- Total votes cast – 18016
Njaba LGA
- Accredited Voters – 12098
- APC – 8110
- LP – 995
- PDP – 2404
- Valid votes – 11736
- Total votes – 12030
Oru West LGA
- Accredited voters 42965
- APC – 38026
- LP – 1867
- PDP – 987
- Total valid votes – 41373
- Total votes cast – 42318
INEC begins collation of Imo 2023 governorship results at state collation centre
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started the collation of results for the Imo state governorship election.
The exercise started around 2:40 am on Sunday, November 12, at the state collation centre in Owerri, the state capital.
Professor Abayomi Fasina, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University in Oye Ekiti, Ekiti state, is the Returning Officer.
There are 27 local government areas in Imo state.
Imo 2023 Governorship Election: The key contenders
INEC's data shows that 17 candidates and political parties are participating in the Imo governorship election.
However, the five listed below are considered the major contenders.
- Hope Uzodimma (APC)
- Samuel Anyanwu (PDP)
- Athan Achonu (Labour Party)
- Tony Ejiogu (APGA)
- Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (AA)