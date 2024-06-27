Imo state government has denied the allegation by the NLC national secretary that it was yet to start paying the N30,000 minimum wage

Governor Hope Uzodimma's commissioner for information, public orientation and strategy, Declan Emelumba, said the government has been paying N30,000 and recently increased it to N40,000 after fuel subsidy removal

Emelumba said he wondered what the NLC national secretary would get from dishing out falsehood to the public, adding that the NLC in the state has debunked the national secretary's claim

Owerri, Imo - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has said that his government has been paying N40,000 as minimum wage to state workers since the fuel subsidy removal.

The state's commissioner for information, public orientation, and strategy, Declan Emelumba, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists at the state capital, Owerri, on Thursday, June 27.

According to Vanguard, the government's comment was a reaction to the national secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) 's allegation that Imo was among the states not paying minimum wage.

Why did Imo start paying minimum wage

Uzodimma's administration noted that it has been paying the N30,000 minimum wage since 2020, and the government has added another N10,000. Therefore, the state's workers are receiving N40,000 as minimum wage.

The statement reads in part:

“Even the Imo State chapter clearly admitted that workers in the state had been receiving N30,000 minimum wage since 2020. The same state chapter also admitted that since the removal of fuel subsidy, the workers now receive N40,000 as minimum wage."

Uzodimma described the allegation of the NLC as totally false, adding that he wondered what the union would gain from dishing out falsehood to the Nigerian public.

The government added that the NLC in the state had denied the allegation by its national headquarters that they were among those not yet collecting the N30,000 minimum wage.

