Osogbo, Osun state, A watchmaker, Oludayo Oladele, along with Awodeji Muyiwa and herb seller Jelili Kareem, were sentenced to death on Tuesday, July 9.

The trio were sentenced to death for robbing and killing Adebayo Mukaila, a corps member, in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

On January 28, 2020, the duo robbed and murdered Mukaila, who was also a recharge card vendor, at his shop in the Omo-West area, in front of his daughter.

Initially, they pleaded not guilty when first arraigned with a vulcanizer, Anifowose Biliaminu, who purchased the stolen recharge card, before Justice Adedapo Adeniji at the Osun State High Court on October 8, 2020.

The charges against them included conspiracy, armed robbery, illegal possession, and murder, as reported by Vanguard.

During the trial, prosecutor Muyiwa Ogunleye from the Ministry of Justice presented four witnesses: the deceased's 10-year-old daughter, his elder brother, a pathologist, and the Investigative Police Officer (IPO).

Ogunleye stated that the convicts conspired to rob and murder Mukaila, taking his phone, recharge cards, and other valuables.

Biliaminu was also charged with receiving the stolen recharge card, which contravened sections 316, 319, and 324 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap.34, Vol. 2, Laws of the State, 2002, and Section 27 of the Robbery and Firearms Act, Cap R11, LFN 2004.

The prosecutor presented the deceased’s autopsy report and the murder weapon as evidence.

Defence counsels Shina Olaniyan, Folashade Ipede, and Suleiman Akano argued for the dismissal of the case, asserting that the prosecution did not prove the charges of murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms.

However, Justice Adeniji ruled that the prosecutor had proved the charges beyond a reasonable doubt, sentencing the three convicts to death.

However, Anifowose Biliaminu was acquitted and discharged from the charge of receiving stolen recharge cards.

Nigerians react

@sundayboie said:

"This is a good judgement. May the soul of the corp member rest in peace."

@Giilish34 said:

"What a wicked world. they deserve it."

