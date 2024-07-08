NiMet forecasts thunderstorms and rain across Nigeria from July 8 to July 10, covering multiple regions

Monday's outlook includes morning thunderstorms in northern states like Kebbi, Kano, and Sokoto, with later thunderstorms expected in Adamawa and Borno

Tuesday and Wednesday predict similar weather patterns with thunderstorms in various northern and southern states

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rain across Nigeria from Monday, July 8 to Wednesday, July 10, spanning different regions of the country.

According to its weather outlook released on Sunday, July 7 in Abuja, NiMet anticipates morning thunderstorms on Monday in parts of Kebbi, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Taraba, and Kaduna states.

NiMet predicts extended rainfalls and thunderstorms across Nigeria Photo credit: Sean Gladwell

Source: Getty Images

Forecast for Monday

Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Gombe, Borno, Yobe, and Jigawa states.

In the North-central region, NiMet anticipates morning rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, and Niger states., Premium Times reported.

Thunderstorms and rains are expected later in the day over the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi, and Benue states.

Morning rains are anticipated over parts of Lagos, Ondo, Ebonyi, Edo, Imo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states.

The southern region will likely experience thunderstorms and intermittent rains later in the day.

Tuesday forecast

On Tuesday, July 9, NiMet predicts partly cloudy skies in the northern region during the morning.

Later in the day, afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected over areas such as Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Yobe, Taraba, Adamawa, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna states.

The North-central region is forecasted to experience cloudy conditions in the morning, with possibilities of afternoon and evening thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Plateau, Niger, and Benue states.

Morning rainfall is anticipated over areas including Enugu, Abia, Imo, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states, followed by afternoon and evening thunderstorms and intermittent showers.

Wednesday forecast

On Wednesday, NiMet predicts morning thunderstorms over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, and Zamfara states.

Thunderstorms are expected later in the day over Jigawa, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, and Borno states.

In the North-central region, partly cloudy conditions are expected in the morning, with thunderstorms anticipated later in the day over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, and Nasarawa states.

The southern region will experience a cloudy morning with prospects of afternoon/evening thunderstorms and intermittent rains.

NiMet cautions airline operators

NiMet urges the public to take precautions, warning that strong winds could precede the rains in areas prone to thunderstorms, as reported by Vanguard.

Airline operators are advised to obtain current weather reports and forecasts from NiMet to ensure effective operational planning.

FG releases list of 19 states to be mostly affected

In another report, the Federal Government has issued a warning that river flooding is expected to commence by late July, significantly affecting 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Legit.ng reported additionally, authorities cautioned that persistent flooding could exacerbate the ongoing cholera outbreak in some states.

