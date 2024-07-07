BREAKING: Tinubu Re-Elected As ECOWAS Chairman, Details Emerge
- The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ha re-elected President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Chairman
- The re-election took place at 65th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja
- Tinubu was initial unanimously endorsed as ECOWAS chairman in July 2023 at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been re-elected as the chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)
Tinubu was re-elected during the 65th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government at the Presidential Villa in Nigeria’s Abuja capital on Sunday, July 7.
As reported by Channels Television, this is coming about one year after Tinubu took over the leadership of the regional bloc.
Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu was unanimously endorsed as ECOWAS chairman in July 2023 at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.
Tinubu urged ECOWAS member states to make financial commitments to help in the battle against terrorism in the region.
In his opening speech, Tinubu said:
“As we move to operationalise the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) in combating terrorism, I must emphasise that the success of this plan requires not only strong political will but also substantial financial resources.”
President Tinubu urged member states to commit more to providing the needed resources for securing the region.
The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared the statement via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun
Tinubu also advised the management of ECOWAS to re-align and reposition its priorities by reducing overheads and setting up in-country steering committees.
Tinubu sues for peace amid Niger's threat to exit ECOWAS
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tinubu tasked legislators of the ECOWAS parliament to ensure that Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain in the subregional body.
Tinubu, who also serves as the chairman of the regional body, stated this before the swear-in of the legislators at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja, on Thursday, April 4, 2023.
He told the parliamentarians that it is their responsibility to reach resolute grounds using diplomatic means to unify the region and help strengthen its development.
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.