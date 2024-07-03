The NNPP's national leadership disowns Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for his unilateral directive to party members in the National Assembly

Kwankwaso's letter, signed by Ajuji Ahmed, instructed NNPP lawmakers to criticize President Bola Tinubu and the federal government

NNPP leaders urge the National Assembly to ignore Ajuji Ahmed's unauthorized letter

The national leadership of the opposition New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has disavowed Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso following his directive to party members in the National Assembly.

Kwankwaso had sent a letter, signed by Ajuji Ahmed, instructing NNPP lawmakers to criticize President Bola Tinubu and the federal government regarding the Kano Emirate crisis.

NNPP chairman, Agbo Gilbert Major has refuted a letter allegedly sent out by Rabiu Kwankwaso

However, in a letter jointly signed by Agbo Gilbert Major, the national chairman and Oginini Olaposi Sunday, the national secretary, on Tuesday, July 2 clarified that Kwankwaso's actions were taken unilaterally and not on behalf of the party.

The letter titled: "Re: Need for NNPP Federal Lawmakers to urgently and collectively intervene to halt the federal government's siege on Kano," was addressed to the Senate President.

They, however, urged the National Assembly leadership to disregard Dr. Ajuji Ahmed's letter dated June 24, 2024, to NNPP members, as reported by The Guardian

The letter said:

"We want to make it unequivocally clear that the letter authored by Dr. Ajuji Ahmed was not authorized by the duly recognized leadership of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

NNPP calls for respect for the rule of law

As reported by The Authority, NNPP, while reaffirming its commitment to the development of Nigeria, said the Kano emirate issue is still in court.

"Regarding the Kano Emirate disputes, we affirm the party's commitment to the development and welfare of Nigerians. The issue is currently under judicial review, and any intervention by the National Assembly could complicate matters in Kano.

"The tensions arising from actions by the Kano State Government are concerning, necessitating heightened vigilance and improved security measures to prevent disorder. It is crucial for the National Assembly to support measures that safeguard the lives and properties of citizens."

Group exposes Kwankwaso's alleged letter to NNPP Lawmakers

In another report, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Sen. Musa Kwankwaso, has been accused of mobilizing NNPP members in the National Assembly to launch an attack on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Kano Emirate tussle.

Legit.ng reported that a pro-democracy group, Progressive League of Youth Voters (PLYV) alleged that the move was contained in a letter Kwankwaso wrote to all the NNPP lawmakers to implement as soon as plenary session resumed.

