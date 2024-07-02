A pro-democracy group, Progressive League of Youth Voters (PLYV) has made a serious allegation against NNPP presidential candidate, Sen. Musa Kwankwaso

The group said Kwankwaso charged the NNPP members in the house of representatives to attack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Kano Emirate tussle

Kwankwaso allegedly gave the order in the letter dated 24th June 2024 and written to all NNPP members in the lower chamber

Kano state - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Sen. Musa Kwankwaso, has been accused of mobilizing NNPP members in the National Assembly to launch an attack on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the Kano Emirate tussle.

A pro-democracy group, Progressive League of Youth Voters (PLYV) alleged that the move was contained in a letter Kwankwaso wrote to all the NNPP lawmakers to implement as soon as plenary session resumed.

The letter was dated 24th June 2024 and written to all NNPP members in the House of Assembly.

The group's National Coordinator, Ambassador Abdul Usman Shaibu, disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng in Abuja on Monday, July 1.

Shaibu said Kwankwaso accused President Tinubu and the federal government of being responsible for the ongoing Kano Emir-ship tussle between Aminu Ado Bayero and Sanusi Muhammadu II.

He added that the letter was dated 24th June 2024 and written to all NNPP members in the House of Assembly.

According to the letter, Shaibu said Kwankwaso charged the NNPP members in the house of representatives to use the floor of the House to attack and blame both President Tinubu’s administration for being behind the ongoing Kano Emirate dispute.

The group urged the National Assembly leadership to be cautious of any attempt by the NNPP lawmakers in the House of Representatives to spread unnecessary propaganda and drag President Tinubu’s integrity in the mud.

"We have it on good authority of a letter by Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to all NNPP members in the House of Representatives. In the letter, the opposition leader asked the lawmakers to use their legislative power to mount pressure on the federal government to back out of the unnecessary meddlesome in the Kano Emir-ship crisis.

"The former Minister of Defence charged the lawmakers to raise up and support the Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf"

