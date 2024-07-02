The Abia State Government is considering replacing motorcycles and Keke in Aba and Umuahia with CNG-powered buses

Keke and Okada operators affected will be encouraged to join cooperatives to access the new CNG buses

Abia State Government is following in the footsteps of the federal government, which is working hard to increase the adoption of CNG buses

The Abia State Government is working on introducing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered buses in Aba and Umuahia.

The move is in response to plans to restrict tricycle (Keke) and motorcycle (Okada) operations.

Okey Kanu, Commissioner for Information and Culture, revealed these developments during a briefing in Umuahia, the Sun reports.

According to the commissioner, the plan to restrict Keke was initially scheduled for July 1, 2024, the enforcement date for the Keke and Okada restrictions has been postponed to August 1, 2024.

He emphasized that introducing CNG buses aims to bridge potential transportation gaps resulting from the impending restrictions.

His words:

"Keke and Okada operators will be encouraged to form cooperatives or clusters to access these buses.

"Our goal is to ensure seamless commuting for residents, especially during the period of restriction."

Why is the government postponing keke ban enforcement

Kanu explained that enforcement postponement to public feedback.

He added:

"As a responsive government, we have heeded the calls of Abians through various channels. Extending the enforcement by one month allows stakeholders ample time to prepare

"Preparatory measures, including the enumeration and registration of all commercial vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles, commenced on July 1.

Installation of pumps for cheaper fuel increases

Legit.ng previously reported that since November last year, the deployment of dispensing pumps for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has risen by 233% in six months.

Michael Oluwagbemi, coordinator and chief executive of the Presidential Initiative on CNG (Pi-CNG), disclosed this as he addressed journalists at a Mikano International CNG Vehicle assembly plant tour in Ogun state.

Mikano has shown interest in deploying about 18 CNG pumps nationwide for widespread CNG adoption.

