Senator Shehu Sani has disclosed one of Muhammadu Buhari's mistakes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must not make

The former federal lawmaker warned President Tinubu against making Buhari's mistake in appointments

The civil rights activist and social critic warned that If this country must move forward, Tinubu must treat competency as the qualification for appointment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, against making the mistake of his immediate predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani said Tinubu should not make Buhari’s mistake on appointments.

Shehu Sani warns Tinubu of making Buhari’s mistake in appointments Photo credit: Shehu Sani/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, he urged President Tinubu to prioritise competence as the qualification for appointment if he wants to move the country forward.

The former federal lawmaker stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, on June 30.

Sani said nepotism was at its peak during Buhari’s eight years in power yet there were no results to show in security, economy, education and healthcare, The Punch reports.

He, however, said he believes President Tinubu is experienced not to make Buhari’s mistakes

“Under Buhari, we have seen nepotism at its peak where people were appointed into office and left there even if they did nothing.

“Service chiefs were retained in office despite their failures, and by retaining them, you destroyed the careers of those behind them. For many years, many officers were retired to appoint one person.”

“If this country has to move forward, we must treat the issue of competency as the qualification for appointment.”

Sani reacts as Tinubu approves N50K grant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Senator Sani lightheartedly reacted to the support fund of N50,000, which the President Tinubu government will distribute to ten thousands of Nigerian families.

Legit.ng reports that recently, President Tinubu approved an uplift grant for 3.6 million families in Nigeria. The grant will be disbursed under the National Construction and Household Support Programme.

The disbursement of the Tinubu uplift grant to families will occur over three months, according to presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

Source: Legit.ng