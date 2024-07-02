Shehu Sani Reacts as Bill Seeking New Southeast State Scales First Reading in National Assembly
- A bill to alter the 1999 Nigerian constitution as amended to create Etiti state in the southeast passed through its first reading in the lower legislative chamber on Tuesday, July 2
- In a social media post sighted by Legit.ng, outspoken former senator, Shehu Sani, made his stance known
- Already, the southeast geopolitical zone comprises five states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.
FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, has described the bill seeking the establishment of another state in Nigeria’s southeast region as “fair and just”.
Sani stated this via his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Tuesday, July 2.
As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, July 2, a bill seeking to create a new state in the southeast passed the first reading at the house of representatives.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The proposed legislation is co-sponsored by lawmakers from the south-east — Miriam Onuoha (Imo), Amobi Ogah (Abia), Chinwe Nnabuife (Anambra), Kama Nkemkama (Ebonyi), and Anayo Onwuegbu (Enugu).
The new state will be known as Etiti, with Lokpanta as the capital.
Sani wrote:
"In reference to the bill before the national assembly, creating another state in the South East is fair and just."
Legit.ng reports that already, the southeast comprises five states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo. The zone is bounded by the River Niger on the west, the riverine Niger Delta on the south, the flat North Central to the north, and the Cross River on the east.
More to read on Shehu Sani
- "It will never happen again": Shehu Sani sends battle warning to Wike
- “If this country must move forward”: Shehu Sani warns Tinubu of 1 Buhari’s mistake he must not make
- “Tinubu over to you”: Nigerians react as Shehu Sani returns to school after 40 years, videos trend
Reps pass bill to create new state in southeast
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the house of representatives took a step toward creating a new state in the country's southeast region.
Lawmakers passed a bill for the first reading of the creation of Orlu state.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.