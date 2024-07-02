A bill to alter the 1999 Nigerian constitution as amended to create Etiti state in the southeast passed through its first reading in the lower legislative chamber on Tuesday, July 2

Already, the southeast geopolitical zone comprises five states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the national assembly, has described the bill seeking the establishment of another state in Nigeria’s southeast region as “fair and just”.

Sani stated this via his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Tuesday, July 2.

As reported by The Punch on Tuesday, July 2, a bill seeking to create a new state in the southeast passed the first reading at the house of representatives.

The proposed legislation is co-sponsored by lawmakers from the south-east — Miriam Onuoha (Imo), Amobi Ogah (Abia), Chinwe Nnabuife (Anambra), Kama Nkemkama (Ebonyi), and Anayo Onwuegbu (Enugu).

The new state will be known as Etiti, with Lokpanta as the capital.

Sani wrote:

"In reference to the bill before the national assembly, creating another state in the South East is fair and just."

Legit.ng reports that already, the southeast comprises five states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo. The zone is bounded by the River Niger on the west, the riverine Niger Delta on the south, the flat North Central to the north, and the Cross River on the east.

