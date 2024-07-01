Former Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, has returned to school and this got many talking online

In a now trending video, Shehu Sani reunited with his classmates 40 years after graduating from Government Science College Kagara 84, Niger State

The clip showed the students of Class of 84, in a public school, wearing school uniforms and picking food rations from the dining hall

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, engaged Nigerians recently as he reunited with his former classmates at their alma mater, Government Science College, Kagara, Niger state.

Shehu Sani and his former classmates meet again, 40 years after graduating from same school. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

The students relived old memories and recaptured the spirit of their school days 40 years after graduation.

Sani shared sweet videos on his X page on Saturday, June 30. He noted that the reunion took place in the school’s dining hall.

As seen in the trending clips, the alumni donned their old uniforms, as they did four decades ago.

They gathered to share stories, reminisce about old times, and reenacted the rituals of their school days, including picking up food rations.

Why I returned to school, Sani speaks

Sani tweeted:

"Forty years after graduating from secondary school, we the students of Government Science College Kagara Class of 84,Niger State, met to reenact life as it used to be in public school.We wore our school uniforms and pick our food rations from the Dining Hall."

The Chemistry and Physics Class

In the second clip, the students of Class of 84, including Sani, expressed joy of reconnecting and reminiscing about their shared past. They were seated in class receiving lecture on Chemistry and Physics.

Sani confirmed and tweeted:

"The Chemistry and Physics Class. A reunion after 40 years of graduation."

Nigerians react to Sani's reunion

Nigerians took to the comment section on X and reacted differently to Sani's reunion. Legit.ng captured a few of their reactions;

@MustapherSaeed tweeted:

"This kind of gathering could cure stroke and hypertension. Allah ya biya."

@EbukaNw82866148 tweeted:

"It's a sad reminder that the generation that enjoyed a better Nigeria with all the facilities and support from the government are the ones impeding growth and development."

@Nigerian tweeted:

"Tinubu, over to you.

"Go and reenact your life in your secondary school - and inspire Nigerian youths."

@IfeNaNri tweeted:

"Distinguished, una no Dey shame at all. Look at the structure you’re coming out from. Y’all don’t have a working old-boys association?"

@RBiakpara tweeted:

"Is this the school that Bulaba attended or should we continue our search?"

