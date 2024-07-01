Beyond his political career, Nyesom Wike loves to look good and he loves to rock classy outfits at events

He showed his love for luxury as he rocked an expensive denim outfit that cost him millions of naira

Some social media users hailed his posture in the picture while others said despite the money spent on the outfit, they were not feeling his steeze

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesom Wike, has gotten many people talking after he rocked a luxurious designer outfit.

Nyesom Wike looks good in his lovely outfits. Image credit: @nyesomew

Source: Instagram

The former governor of Rivers state wore the Versace denim jacket and trousers that cost him 2,125 pounds (N4.1m).

He gave a calm demeanor as he posed with the button-designed attire, which he combined with blue shoes.

His blue and white cap matched his apparel and he held a stylish black walking stick that gave him a traditional vibe.

Some analyzed how the 56-year-old politician looked in his attire, shared by @ijeomadaisy on Instagram. Many focused on who would have made the outfit better.

See the outfit and its cost below:

Netizens react to Wike's outfit

Check out what some social media users have said about Wike's outfit. Legit.ng has compiled some comments below:

@_panapetfashion:

"Looks like a well-kitted human ready for any amount of rainfall."

@pearlyug:

"If e didn't dey, e didn't dey."

@atittude_iuns:

"£2k denim still doesn’t look good on him. Fitting is zero."

@mazichiko:

"Source of income = politics. Wearing outfit of £2k."

@keside_tmc:

"Steeze wan consume Sir Wike."

@magicskins_:

"This one resembles Aba own."

@__.priscilla._:

"4.5 million naira to look like a truck pusher."

@foodshopabuja:

"Veekee James would have sewn this better."

@dr_nancyamanda:

"Aba guys can sow this perfectly. Na for just 5k."

Wike steps out with the drip

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom had officially announced himself as the best-dressed governor ever.

He stated this in a Twitter caption accompanied by a picture of him in an exotic pink suit and black pant.

Nigerians on social media also appraised him and concurred with his assertion as the best-dressed governor.

Source: Legit.ng