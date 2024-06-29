Senator Shehu Sani has lightheartedly reacted to the support fund the Bola Tinubu government will distribute to thousands of Nigerians

Legit.ng reports that recently, President Tinubu approved an uplift grant for 3.6 million families in Nigeria

The grant will be disbursed under the National Construction and Household Support Programme

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the Nigerian national assembly, has said N50,000 for 100,000 families proposed by the Bola Tinubu government is "not enough".

Recall Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved an uplift grant under the National Construction and Household Support Programme for 3.6 million Nigerian families.

This initiative will deliver N50,000 to 100,000 families in each state.

The disbursement of the Tinubu uplift grant to families will occur over three months, according to presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

Reacting to the development, Sani said the beneficiaries should at least be 25 million people.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday night, June 28:

"50k for 1 million people is not enough. The beneficiaries should at least be 25 million people. The first priority should be people with disabilities, Women and youths. To urgently prevent the Kenyanisation of our country."

Grants needed to mitigate hardship

Legit.ng reports that since taking office in May 2023, President Tinubu has embarked on some reforms, including removing petrol and electricity subsidies.

The reforms have complicated sustenance for the ordinary citizens as Nigerians now spend 50% more on transportation than they did before Tinubu's reign. Increased costs have also driven up the cost of agricultural production and food distribution.

FG to give 100,000 businesses N750,000 each

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that vice president Kashim Shettima announced that the federal government will provide N75 billion in support to local businesses to strengthen the manufacturing sector.

According to the vice president, the N75 billion will help 100,000 start-ups and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) at financing rates under 10%.

