Senator Shehu Sani has criticised a request to place a visa ban on Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and Kano state officials

The Save Kano Coalition had petitioned the United States ambassador to Nigeria over the Kano Emirate tussle

Legit.ng reports that the petition appealed to the ambassador to caution the Kano government from further undermining the institutions of democracy in the state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and politics in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented Kaduna Central in the Nigerian national assembly, has said requesting for a visa ban on Kano governor, Abba Yusuf, and state officials because of the Emirship tussle is "ridiculous".

Sani's comment comes against the backdrop of a group requesting that the Kano government should be blacklisted from grants and partnerships by international organisations and donor agencies.

Sani criticises CSOs over message to US ambassador to Nigeria. Photo credits: Senator Shehu Sani, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

The Save Kano Coalition, a coalition of civil society organizations in Kano state, recently urged the United States (US) and the international community to impose visa restrictions on members of Governor Yusuf's administration, citing their involvement in the ongoing Kano Emirate crisis.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kano Coalition in a petition dated Friday, June 28, 2024, appealed to Richard Mills, the US ambassador to Nigeria to "order the Yusuf-led administration" to stop 'undermining the institutions of democracy' in the state.

The coalition alleged that the ruling administration in Kano state is disobeying court orders and bringing democratic practices into disrepute.

But reacting to the group's call, Sani wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, July 1:

"Requesting for Visa ban on the Kano Governor and state officials because of the Emirship tussle is ridiculous."

More to read on Kano crisis

Sani reacts as Tinubu approves N50K grant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Sani lightheartedly reacted to the support fund the Bola Tinubu government will distribute to thousands of Nigerians.

Sani said the beneficiaries should at least be 25 million people.

Source: Legit.ng