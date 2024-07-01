Obi Aguocha, representing Ikwuano, Umuahia North and South federal constituency, visited former President Buhari in Daura, Katsina

The rep member sought assistance for Nnamdi Kanu's release and conveyed apologies on Kanu's behalf for past actions

Former President Buhari praised Aguocha's dedication to his constituents and expressed openness to a political resolution regarding Kanu's case

Daura, Katsina - Obi Aguocha, who represents the federal constituency of Ikwuano, Umuahia North and South, has asked former President Muhammadu Buhari to help secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In January, Buhari remarked that bringing Kanu back to Nigeria for trial was a "gesture," as the federal government could have chosen to eliminate him.

Rep member, Obi Aguocha, approaches former president Mohammadu Buhari for Nnamdi Kanu's release

Kanu was extradited to Nigeria in 2021 after fleeing the country while on bail, following charges of terrorism, treasonable felony, and incitement.

However, the rep member made this emotional appeal during a visit to Buhari's residence in Daura, Katsina, on Saturday, June 29.

Aguocha conveyed apologies on behalf of Kanu for his past actions and statements.

Aguocha emphasized the importance of a political solution to address grievances and foster national unity.

He said:

"I deeply apologize for the past missteps, statements, and actions, particularly those of my constituent and colleague, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu."

Buhari's response

Buhari praised Aguocha's commitment to serving his constituents during their meeting, as reported by TheCable reported

The former president assured Aguocha that he would not oppose any political resolution to secure Kanu's release.

50 rep members seek Nnamdi Kanu's freedom

On Sunday, June 23, approximately 50 members of the House of Representatives urged President Bola Tinubu to facilitate Kanu's release, as reported by Vanguard.

They identified as Concerned Federal Lawmakers for Peace and Security in the South-East.

The group urged Tinubu to instruct the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to utilize Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution to secure Kanu's release.

The IPOB leader has expressed a desire to negotiate with the federal government.

Peter Obi urges Tinubu govt to free Nnamdi Kanu.

In another report, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has urged the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Legit.ng reported that Obi also called for the release of other freedom fighters and #EndSARS protesters still in detention, expressing concern over the high level of insecurity in the country,

