Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, warned Senate President Godswill Akpabio to avoid inciting unrest akin to Kenya

Akpabio denied pledges on the presidential aircraft acquisition amid hardship but suggested Senate approval if requested

Frank criticised Akpabio for his remarks, accusing him of undermining Nigerians and the National Assembly

FCT, Abuja—Comrade Timi Frank, Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio to avoid inciting a Kenyan-style uprising with his condescending remarks.

The statement was in response to Akpabio’s recent comments where he preemptively approved a new presidential aircraft worth billions of Naira for President Bola Tinubu.

Timi Frank cautions Senate President, Godswill Akpabio over comments Photo credit: @abati1990/Godswill Akpabio

Frank made the call in a statement issued on Monday, July 1, in Abuja.

What were Akpabio’s remarks?

Legit.ng had reported that Akpabio denied claims that he had pledged to approve the aircraft purchase despite widespread hardship, stating no such request had been made to the Senate.

However, in an earlier statement, he (Akpabio) mentioned that if such a request were made, the Senate would approve it to prevent air mishaps like those that killed the President of Iran and Vice President of Malawi.

However, reacting strongly to these remarks, Frank criticised Akpabio for his reckless comments, which, as reported by the Nigerian Tribune, belittled Nigerians and mocked the Senate and National Assembly.

According to Frank, checks reveal how Akpabio has been speaking recklessly, disparaging Nigerians, and ridiculing the Senate and National Assembly.

He added:

"One of Parliament's primary roles is to oversee and balance the actions of other branches of government, but Akpabio has strayed from this by dictating and encouraging the executive on expenditures, regardless of taxpayers' economic hardships.

"He should be mindful of recent events in Senegal, where youthful opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye was elected after public discontent, and ongoing protests in Kenya, where youth stormed parliament to oppose an anti-people Finance Bill, leading to violent clashes and calls for President William Ruto's resignation despite the bill's withdrawal."

"His boldness in circumventing legislative processes often undermines our democracy, insults Nigerians as a trusted public official, and mocks the esteemed chambers of the National Assembly."

Frank to Akpabio: Dont diminish NASS

Furthermore, Leadership reported that Frank cautioned the Senate president to desist from trivialising the role of the National Assembly.

"Akpabio may choose to support president Bola Tinubu enthusiastically, but he should not diminish the National Assembly by prematurely endorsing executive requests and justifying them."

Akpabio urged to probe 214bn presidential fleet maintenance budget

Speaking further, Frank called on the senate president to begin an immediate investigation and auditing of the budgetary allocation for maintaining the presidential fleets.

“So why can’t Akpabio launch an investigation into how the N214billion was spent or recommend that some of the aircraft or helicopters be sold to augment the cost of buying new ones instead of waiting for a hefty proposal from the executive for express approval?

Experts call for probe of presidential fleet maintenance budget

In another report, an aviation expert urged President Bola Tinubu to initiate an in-depth audit and investigation into the finances allocated for the maintenance of the presidential fleet.

Legit.ng reported that Olumide Ohunayo, the General Secretary of the Aviation Safety Round Table Initiative (ASRTI), said the fleet’s grounded state points to fraud, systemic issues, and mismanagement.

