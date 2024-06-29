Why Nigeria Should Return to Regional Government, APC Chieftain Lists 5 Reasons
- Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the Nigerian government to consider adopting a regional government system
- The APC chieftain believes that regional governance would allow regions to manage their affairs, promote economic growth, enhance security, and preserve cultural heritage, among other benefits
- Obidike also addressed concerns about regionalism and fragmentation, proposing solutions such as a clear constitutional framework and federal oversight
Abuja, FCT—Amid the speculations about a regional government bill, Obidike Chukwuebuka, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has urged the Nigerian government to revisit the system of governance.
In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Obidike said the regional governance system has proven successful.
According to the APC chieftain, adopting regional government will harness the strengths of Nigeria's diverse regions, foster inclusive growth, and address the country's lingering challenges.
Obidike lists benefits of regional governance
Speaking further, Obidike listed what he considers the benefits of regional government. According to him, regional governments will:
- Empower regions to manage their affairs and address unique challenges
- Promote economic growth and development through regional specialization and innovation
- Enhance security and conflict resolution through localized initiatives
- Preserve cultural heritage and foster national unity
- Ensure effective resource management and sustainable development
Obidike addresses concerns about regional government
While acknowledging potential concerns about regionalism and fragmentation, Obidike proposed solutions, including establishing a clear constitutional framework, encouraging inter-regional cooperation and dialogue, and maintaining federal oversight.
He concluded that embracing regional governance will unlock Nigeria's full potential, address regional disparities, and promote sustainable development.
Deji Adeyanju says Nigeria should accept regional govt
In a related development, human rights activist Deji Adeyanju has spoken out in favour of the regional government as a means to enhance governance in Nigeria.
Legit.ng recalls that when a draft bill proposing the re-adoption of regionalism went viral on social media two weeks ago, the House of Representatives denied the document's existence, stating that no such bill was under consideration by its committee.
The bill, written by Akin Fapounda, a retired federal civil service director, aims to establish a new legal framework titled "The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria New Governance Model for Nigeria Act 2024."
