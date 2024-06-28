Fubara's New LGA Caretaker Chairman Appoints 600 Aides Amid Rivers Crisis
- Darlington Orji, the newly appointed caretaker chairperson of Ikwerre LGA in Rivers State, has appointed 600 individuals
- The individuals were appointed as Special Assistants (SAs), Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), and Executive Assistants (EAs)
- Orji, appointed by Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, expressed frustration over being unable to assume office due to police preventing his entry
Ikwerre, River State - The newly appointed caretaker chairperson of Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) in Rivers state, Darlington Orji, has allegedly appointed 600 individuals to positions such as Special Assistants (SAs), Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), and Executive Assistants (EAs).
Governor Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in 23 new caretaker chairpersons for Rivers state's 23 local government areas.
Orji is one of the 23 Local Government Council Caretaker Committee Chairmen Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara appointed.
Shortly after his appointment, Orji expressed frustration over being unable to assume office because, as reported by The Guardian, police had prevented him from entering the local government secretariat since his inauguration.
He said:
"I arrived at the Ikwerre local government council only to find it barricaded by security agents—specifically the police.
Nevertheless, a circular circulating on social media suggests that Orji has allegedly appointed 600 individuals as his Special Assistants (SAs), Senior Special Assistants (SSAs), and Executive Assistants (EAs).
The names of the appointees included as posted by @Big_Sinudo via his social media X handle:
Fubara sacks Rivers Traditional Council chairman.
In a related development, Governor Fubara has sworn in 23 new caretaker chairpersons for Rivers State's 23 local government areas at the Council Chambers of the Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, June 19.
Legit.ng recalls that the Rivers state governor forwarded the names of the 23 LGA nominees to the Victor Jumbo-led faction of the Rivers state House of Assembly. This development came months after the Rivers Assembly passed the Local Government Amendment Bill into law.
G.M. Gillis-West, the Clerk of the House, reportedly read the names on the assembly floor on Tuesday night, June 18, adding that the nominees have been invited for screening on Wednesday, June 19.
Source: Legit.ng
