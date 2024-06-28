Nigerians protested at the Benin Republic Embassy in Abuja, demanding justice for Pastor Benjamin Egbaji, a Nigerian detained in Benin Republic for over a year without trial

The protesters alleged Pastor Egbaji was falsely accused and subjected to blackmail and intimidation by his business associates

They appealed to President Patrice Talon to intervene and ensure a fair trial, vowing to continue protesting until Pastor Egbaji's release and vindication

A large group of Nigerians gathered at the Embassy of the Republic of Benin in Abuja today, demanding justice for Pastor Benjamin Egbaji, a Nigerian citizen who has been detained in Benin Republic for over a year without trial.

The protest rally, organised by Leadwell Africa Global Initiative and the Nigeria Clerics Council of Bishops and Imams, aimed to bring attention to Pastor Egbaji's plight and seek his immediate release.

Nigerians are calling for the immediate release of the cleric.

According to the protesters, Pastor Egbaji has been subjected to blackmail, intimidation, and false accusations by his business associates in Benin Republic.

Despite reporting the harassment to the police, he was arrested and detained, and has been held in prison custody for 12 months without trial, Leadership reported.

The protesters, carrying placards and chanting slogans, called for an end to the harassment and intimidation and demanded a fair trial for Pastor Egbaji, reported Daily Post.

Archbishop Dr. Bony L Sunny, leader of the protest rally, appealed to President Patrice Talon to intervene in the case, ensuring Pastor Egbaji receives a fair trial and preventing a miscarriage of justice.

The protesters urged the Benin Republic government to ensure Pastor Egbaji's release and bring his business associates to trial for their alleged crimes.

Pastor Egbaji, a successful entrepreneur and pastor, was falsely accused of sexual misconduct by his business associates, who were reportedly jealous of his progress. His health is deteriorating rapidly due to his prolonged detention.

The protesters vowed to continue demanding justice until Pastor Egbaji is released and his name is cleared.

