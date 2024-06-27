The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is demanding the payment of money deducted from their members' salaries during industrial action

The union is also calling for a renewed reinvestment of funds into the education sector, blaming the slow pace of progress in development on the flawed education in tertiary institutions

ASUU reiterated their disapproval and rejection of the FG-introduced IPPIS payment system

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology and University of Ibadan chapters of the Academic Staff Union of Universities have jointly called for the immediate release of the money deducted from their members' salaries while they went on an industrial action.

The union also implored the federal government to step up the funding of the education sector, blaming the underdevelopment of the nation on the authorities' refusal to invest sufficient funds into the Nigerian tertiary institutions.

ASUU made the public notice while addressing newsmen on Thursday, saying the payment withheld includes the operative contributions, pension deductions and union check-off dues made through the IPPIS platform to the Union.

The chairmen of the two institutions’ union, Professor Ayo Akinwole (UI) and Dr Babatunde Lawal (LAUTECH), faulted the government's insistence on the controversial IPPIS payment system, Vanguard reported.

"IPPIS is a violation of university autonomy as well as the Acts establishing the Universities. Added to this illegality is its notoriety as a fraudulent platform that is inflicting unprecedented hardship on Nigerian academics and corruptly distorting university operations with respect to payroll management," Dr. Lawal stated.

He further criticised the continued use of IPPIS despite government directives to cease its application in federal universities.

"As of today, the salaries of our members are still whimsically withheld, just as third-party deductions are not released," he noted.

"The platform, with all its encumbrances, is still being used to pay our members under the disguise of 'New IPPIS' contrary to the Federal Executive Council’s directive."

