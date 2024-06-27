Peter Obi faces pressure from some supporters to leave the Labour Party amid internal crises, but party stalwart Olorunfemi dismisses these calls as delusional

Peter Obi, the Labour Party's presidential candidate in Nigeria's 2023 elections, is currently under significant pressure from some members of his support group, known as the Obidients, to exit the party.

The Labour Party has been embroiled in internal turmoil since the elections, which has cast a shadow over its prospects for the 2027 polls.

During an appearance on Channels Television's "Politics Today," Labour Party stalwart, Olorunfemi, addressed these calls for Obi to leave the party.

He dismissed the suggestions as the opinions of a misguided minority, asserting that true supporters of Obi, whom he referred to as "true Obidients," would never advocate for such a move.

"Well, I will just use the word delusional. Those ones that are pressing for such, they are delusional. Some people can overreach themselves. The true Obidients out there, they won’t advise Peter Obi to leave the party," Olorunfemi stated.

Olorunfemi also reinforced his belief in Obi's potential, describing him as the best president Nigeria has yet to have. He expressed confidence that, with divine favor, Obi would emerge victorious in the 2027 elections.

Olorunfemi confident of Obi's fate at party

Despite the internal strife, Olorunfemi remains optimistic about the Labour Party's future. He believes that the party, under the leadership of Julius Abure, will navigate through its current crisis and emerge stronger.

He emphasized the ongoing reconciliation efforts within the party, indicating that figures such as Lamidi Apapa and Abayomi Arambabi remain integral members.

Olorunfemi suggested that a special convention might be convened to address and fill some of the positions left vacant in the previous convention.

"You have the true Obidients, the student union groups, the youths of Nigeria, the hardworking people of Nigeria, are tired of what is going on in Nigeria, people are tired of hunger," Olorunfemi said.

He questioned the rationale behind moving to another political party, citing the ideological foundations of the Labour Party.

He concluded:

"This is a political party that is based on ideology, we are social democrats here. The people that put this political party up are social democrats and that is entrenched in the constitution. So, the only place for Peter Obi to win the election in 2027 is the Labour Party, and we are preparing for that."

