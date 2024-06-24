Peter Obi emphasizes the need for committed leadership to foster national productivity and development

Obi cites a Nigerian based abroad, Emeka Nnadi's recognition in Canada as an example of the positive impact of visionary leadership

Obi encourages Nigerian youths to leverage their diverse skills and talents, advocating for leadership that can harness their potential

FCT, Abuja-The former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has emphasized the crucial role of committed leadership in fostering national productivity.

Citing the example of Emeka Nnadi, a Nigerian architect based in Canada, who had a community park named after him in Winnipeg's Bridgwater area, Obi underscored the impact of visionary leadership on community development and societal progress.

Obi made the call via his social media handle @PeterObi, on Sunday, June 23.

The former presidential candidate said that Emeka Nnadi was recognized for his pivotal role in transforming approximately 600 hectares of farmland into vibrant neighbourhoods with thousands of homes.

Obi said:

"His dedication to community development and urban planning earned him accolades and a park named in his honor, highlighting the positive outcomes of effective leadership and innovation."

Commitment to Nigerian youths and national development

Peter Obi reiterated his belief in the potential of Nigerian youths to drive national development, as reported by The Punch.

Obi emphasized that with their diverse skills, talents, and energy, the youth population possesses all the necessary ingredients to propel Nigeria forward.

However, Obi stressed that achieving this potential hinges on the presence of visionary and committed leadership that prioritizes sustainable development and harnesses the capabilities of the youth.

He said:

"I have consistently maintained that committed leadership, which will build a productive nation for our teeming youths, remains critical for national development.

"With the very diverse array of skills, talents and energy among the youths, we have all it takes to position our dear nation on the path of development, given the right leadership."

