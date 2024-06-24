The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Apo has acquitted Senator Benson Friday Konbowei (Bayelsa Central) of charges related to certificate forgery

FCT, Abuja-A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Apo has acquitted Senator Benson Friday Konbowei (Bayelsa Central) of certificate forgery charges.

Recall that Konbowei, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was arraigned on March 26 on a three-count charge.

The accusations included forging a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate.

On Monday, June 24, Justice Christopher Oba discharged Konbowei and dismissed the charges after prosecuting lawyer Reuben Egwuaba requested to discontinue the case, The Nation reported.

During the court session, Egwuaba informed the court that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), who had initially authorized him to prosecute the case, had withdrawn the authorization and instructed him to drop the charges.

Egwuaba then applied to withdraw the charges, which the defense lawyer, Chris Uche (SAN), alongside his junior colleague Gordy Uche (SAN) and others representing the Senator, did not oppose, Channels Television reported.

While Justice Oba decided to strike out the charges, he denied Uche's request to dismiss the charges outright.

Senator gets N50m bail in certificate forgery case

Earlier, the High Court in the Federal Capital Territory, located in Apo, approved bail for Senator Benson Konbowei, who represents Bayelsa Central District.

Legit.ng reported that the bail amount is set at N50 million in connection with a case involving alleged certificate forgery for which the federal lawmaker is currently undergoing trial.

Justice Christopher Oba, presiding over the case, has stipulated that Konbowei must present two sureties who possess landed properties within the Federal Capital Territory. This condition is part of the bail terms.

During the hearing, the prosecution attorney, Rubben Egwaba, objected to the bail request, arguing that granting bail would allow the defendant to interfere with the trial.

However, the defence attorney, Gordy Uche (SAN), urged the Court to ignore the prosecution's arguments and grant bail to the accused.

