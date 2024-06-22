The EFCC has arrested a syndicate of fake State House staff in Abuja for alleged criminal conspiracy, false representation, and employment scams

The suspects, including Augustine Enamegbai Umogboi and Eleojo Josephine Idakwo, allegedly defrauded victims of over N22 million

The EFCC said it is investigating the matter, and the suspects will be charged in court upon completion of the investigation

Abuja, FCT - Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a syndicate of fake State House Staff in Abuja for alleged criminal conspiracy, false representation, and employment scams.

The suspects were arrested separately following an investigation into petitions by various victims who were promised jobs as "Directors General" at various ministries and agencies.

Suspects nabbed by the EFCC

A statement sighted by Legit.ng indicates that the suspects include:

Augustine Enamegbai Umogboi

Eleojo Josephine Idakwo

Kingsley Onuh

Omata Sunday

Eljayon Nigeria Limited

While Umogboi claimed to be a former staff member of the State House, Idakwo claimed to be a staff member of the Ministry of Information in the Registry Unit.

Onuh claimed to have just concluded his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Eljayon Nigeria Limited is one of the companies whose bank accounts they were using to get money from their victims.

They allegedly defrauded victims of N22,350,000 (Twenty Two Million, Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) by promising them non-existent jobs in exchange for payment.

Victims share experience

According to the EFCC, several victims have come forward with petitions detailing their experiences with the syndicate.

They alleged that they were promised jobs in various ministries and agencies, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation LTD (NNPCL) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in exchange for payment.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspects will be charged in court, the EFCC said.

