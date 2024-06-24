A pro-Tinubu group has praised Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, for aligning with the renewed hope agenda

Engr. Ademola S. Adedeji, President of the Network, commended Utsev for adopting innovative approaches to tackle water scarcity and climate change

The group highlighted Utsev's initiatives in inaugurating water projects in Kano, deploying solar panels for sustainable water treatment

FCT, Abuja—The Asiwaju Core-Supporters Network has praised Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, for effectively implementing President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

The group, supportive of Tinubu, lauded the minister for his focus on ensuring universal access to clean water and enhancing food security via irrigation farming, demonstrating a strong commitment to socio-economic development.

Water Resource and Sanitation Minister, Professor Joseph Terlumun Utsev Photo credit: Joseph Terlumun Utsev

Source: Facebook

According to Engr. Ademola S. Adedeji, President of the Asiwaju Core-Supporters Network, Utsev, has embraced innovative approaches to tackle water scarcity and climate change.

Adedeji further commended Utsev for adopting international best practices, utilizing advanced technology to optimize water utilization, and promoting agricultural productivity, Tribune reported.

The group specifically recognized Utsev's initiatives in bolstering agriculture and economic opportunities through international partnerships, fostering collaboration among stakeholders, and advocating for increased sectoral investment, as reported by Blueprint.

He said:

"Recently, Professor Utsev conducted a tour of several states to inspect ongoing water projects, engage with contractors, and urge them to uphold high standards and meet deadlines for project completion.

"His commitment to achieving tangible outcomes is evident from the numerous projects inaugurated nationwide."

Projects initiated and commissioned

Highlighting some of the projects commissioned and initiated by the minister, the group said:

"In Kano, the minister inaugurated a water project managed by the Hadejia-Jama'are River Basin Development Authority to address water scarcity in Birnin-Kudu communities.

He also launched 135kw capacity solar panels at the Birnin-Kudu water works, replacing diesel-powered generators to ensure sustainable operation of the treatment plant and safe drinking water distribution.

Additionally, Professor Utsev opened a water bottling factory at the headquarters of the Hadejia-Jama'are River Basin Development Authority in Kano, aimed at commercially providing potable water to the people of Kano as part of the federal government's strategy of partial commercialization.

During visits to Kogi, Benue, and Niger States, the minister emphasized his commitment to developing surface and groundwater resources by commissioning dam projects in Kabba Bunnu, Lessel in Ushongo, and the multipurpose Rafin Yashin dam in Minna."

The group went further to commend the minister for his innovative approach to developmental projects.

The group said:

"Utsev is acknowledged for pioneering solutions aimed at tackling water scarcity and climate change. He utilizes advanced technology to enhance water efficiency and support agricultural yields.

"His initiatives reflect Nigeria's adherence to global standards in managing water resources."

5 priority areas for Minister of Water Resources, Utsev

In another report, Engr. Yusuf Majolagbe, the chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE), Lagos state chapter, on Thursday, August 17, outlined the top five key priorities the new minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utsev, should focus on.

The key components of Majolagbe's suggestions include clean water and sanitation, body waste sludge management, and environmental datasets.

Source: Legit.ng