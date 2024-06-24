Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir, mother-in-law of Vice President Kashim Shettima, passed away at 69 after a prolonged illness

She will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon in Kano, following Islamic traditions

Hajiya Maryam was known for her wisdom, compassion, and dedication to charitable causes, leaving a lasting legacy in her community

Kano, Nigeria - The nation is in mourning following the passing of Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir, the mother-in-law of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Hajiya Maryam, aged 69, passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness.

The announcement was made by the spokesperson to the vice president, Stanley Nkwocha, in a post on Monday, June 24, on his X handle.

He wrote:

"Vice President Kashim Shettima has lost his mother-in-law, Hajiya Maryam Abubakar Albishir, who passed away in Kano on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness. She was aged 69. Hajiya Maryam, the mother of the Vice President's wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon in Kano, in accordance with Islamic traditions."

The late Hajiya Maryam, mother of Hajiya Nana Shettima, will be laid to rest on Monday afternoon in Kano, adhering to Islamic funeral traditions, The Guardian reported.

Known for her exemplary character, Hajiya Maryam was a beloved and respected figure within her community. She was celebrated for her wisdom, compassion, and unwavering dedication to charitable causes.

Her kindness and guidance were not only a cornerstone for her family but also a beacon of support and inspiration within the wider community in Kano.

Many remember her as a devoted Muslim and a nurturing mother figure whose influence and benevolence touched many lives.

