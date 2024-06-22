The death toll from the cholera outbreak in Lagos state and a few parts of Nigeria has moved up

More than 30 people — many of them in Lagos — have been killed by the disease since the start of 2024

Ikeja, Lagos state - Amid the country's current battle with cholera outbreak, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said the country does not have enough vaccines.

As reported by The Punch on Saturday, June 22, the death toll from the latest cholera outbreak has hit 40.

The media platform stated that in the last 12 days, the incidence rate of cholera in Nigeria for 2024 had hit 1,222 suspected cases, 88 confirmed cases, and 40 fatalities.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Jide Idris, the director general (DG) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) said the country has placed an order for more cholera vaccines from donor agencies, but the date of delivery is still unknown.

Idris said:

"We don’t have enough to prevent an outbreak, because we need to give these things before that time."

The NCDC boss added:

“We don’t manufacture vaccines. We get them from donor agencies, just like any other country does."

