Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, has appointed Chike Worlu Wodo as the new chairman of the state's traditional rulers' council

Fubara announced the appointment of Wodo during a meeting with members of the council at the government house in Port Harcourt

The Rivers governor revealed that he has terminated the appointment of Chidi Awuse as the chairman of the council

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers state has sacked Eze Sergeant Chidi Awuse as the chairman of the supreme council of traditional rulers council.

As reported by The Nation, Fubara announced the paramount ruler of Apara kingdom in Obio/Akpor local government area (LGA) of the state, Eze Chike Worlu Wodonas the new chairman.

The Governor of Rivers state, Siminialayi Fubara, has replaced the chairman of the state supreme council of traditional ruler’s council, Eze Sergeant Awuse.

Rivers traditional rulers council gets new leader

According to Leadership newspaper, the Rivers governor said the decision followed the inactivity and the absence of effective leadership of the council under Awuse, who is an ally of Nyesom Wike, Fubara's predecessor.

Fubara disclosed the development during a special meeting he had with the traditional rulers at the Banquet hall of the government house in Port Harcourt on Friday, June 21.

The governor asserted that there was a need to have a more competent and diligent traditional ruler with the presence of mind, and ability to carry everybody along.

He said:

"I have decided today, we have to move forward. By the special grace of God, the administrative life-span of the chairman is one year, which is renewable.

"So, at this particular time, I have to say that with the power vested on me, I announce that the tenure of Chief Sergeant Awuse has been terminated.”

