Protesters from Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance demanded the investigation and arrest of former Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

The protesters cited alleged financial misconduct totaling N423 billion during his administration

The protesters refered to a committee’s report which detailed misappropriation of funds, including 10.5 billion naira allegedly diverted from intended projects

Kaduna state-Protesters from the Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance (KCWGG) stormed Government House in Kaduna on Thursday, June 20, demanding the investigation and arrest of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, former Governor of the state.

The group urged current Governor Uba Sani to invite the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other relevant agencies to prosecute El-Rufai over allegations amounting to N423 billion during his administration.

Protest in Kaduna state Photo state: @coretvnewsng

Source: Twitter

As reportd by Vanguard, during the protest, demonstrators sang solidarity songs and displayed placards with various messages.

Some placards read: ‘We will occupy all MDAs to eject indicted persons’ and ‘Stop servicing loans obtained without due process’.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Gov Sani: Kaduna is burdened with increased debt

Governor Uba Sani disclosed on March 30, 2024, during a town hall meeting, that the state was burdened with a substantial debt totaling $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities inherited from the previous administration.

This financial strain resulted in over 70% of the state’s allocation being allocated to debt servicing.

Move to probe Kaduna state's finances

In response, the Kaduna State House of Assembly set up an ad-hoc committee to probe the state’s financial transactions from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023.

Led by Barrister Henry Danjuma Magaji, the committee submitted its findings on June 5, 2024, highlighting substantial unaccounted funds, financial irregularities, fund mismanagement, contractor overpayment, and a lack of financial transparency, The Guardian reported.

Demand by the protesters

Addressing journalists upon arriving at Kaduna Government House, Comrade Victor Duniya, Chairman of the protest group, stated:

“We, the Kaduna Citizens Watch for Good Governance, appreciate your presence as we voice our grievances today.

"Our state has endured financial mismanagement, abuse of power, and a mounting debt crisis over the past eight years.”

"The most alarming discovery was the misappropriation of 10.5 billion naira earmarked for pastoral nomadism and the construction of the Milk Industry in Damau, Kubau LGA, diverted instead for the construction of Galaxy Mall, Kaduna."

Furthermore, the report identified instances of contractor overpayments, payments to unregistered companies, and disbursements for incomplete work, totaling more than 36.3 billion naira.

Duniya urged Governor Sani to enforce applicable sections of the report falling within his jurisdiction and officially transmit the committee's findings to relevant anti-corruption agencies.

El-Rufai breaks silence over N423bn probe

Earlier, Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has said that he is not disturbed by the state assembly's move to probe his administration.

Speaking at a Sallah gathering with his associates on Tuesday, June 18, the ex-governor also shared why the administration of his successor, Uba Sani, will fail.

Source: Legit.ng