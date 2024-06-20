The Appeal Court, Port Harcourt Division, has delivered its verdict on the removal of the former speaker, Martin Amaewhule and 26 others

The three-man panel led by Justice Jimi Olukayode-Bada reserved the removal of the Amaewhule and 26 others from the Rivers state house of assembly

Olukayode-Bada said a date for judgement will be communicated to the parties in the suit including Victor Oko-Jumbo-led lawmakers in the state assembly

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Appeal Court, Port Harcourt Division has reserved the judgement removing former Speaker, Martin Amaewhule and 26 others as members of the Rivers state house of assembly.

The case is between Amaewhule, and 26 others for allegedly defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led lawmakers in Rivers state assembly.

The court of appeal gave the verdict via Zoom on Thursday, June 20.

According to The Nation, the appeal was brought against the judgement of the state high Court.

Amaewhule and others are asking the court to stay the execution of a high court judgement which saw them out of office.

The lawmakers loyal to the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, also asked that whatever decisions Jumbo has taken while in office, should be set aside, Channels Television reports.

They argued that the order made by the trial court was without jurisdiction and also asked for an accelerated hearing in the matter.

The three-man panel led by Justice Jimi Olukayode-Bada reserved a date for judgment to be communicated to parties in the suit.

Governor Fubara denies court judgement

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers state governor Siminalayi Fubara-led government rejected the ruling of the state high court, saying Speaker Amaewhule and 27 others are members of the PDP.

Dagogo Israel Iboroma, the Rivers state commissioner for justice and attorney general, said the court only dismissed the case for lack of locus standi.

However, the court earlier ruled that the state government could not present evidence that the lawmakers left the PDP for the APC, as claimed in the suit.

