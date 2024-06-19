Friends and family searched for missing Egyptian pilgrims on Wednesday, June 19 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

An Arab diplomat said at least 600 Egyptian pilgrims have died during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage in the holy land

This was after Arab officials earlier reported a figure of at least 323 Egyptian deaths at the annual rituals

Mecca, Saudi Arabia - No fewer than 600 Egyptian pilgrims have been confirmed dead during the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

The deaths were linked to the searing heat that reached 51.8 degrees Celsius (125 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, June 17.

According to The Punch, an Arab diplomat disclosed this to AFP on Wednesday, June 19.

“All of the (newly confirmed) deaths were because of the heat as well,”

The diplomat said after Arab officials earlier reported a figure of at least 323 Egyptian deaths.

Facebook and other social media networks have been flooded with pictures of the missing and requests for information.

The Guardian reported that family and friends of an Egyptian pilgrim, Ghada Mahmoud Ahmed Dawood, have flooded Facebook and other social media networks with pictures of the missing and requests for information.

Mahmoud was said to be unaccounted for since Saturday, June 15.

A family friend based in Saudi Arabia, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“I received a call from her daughter in Egypt begging me to put any post on Facebook that can help track her or find her.”

“The good news is that until now we did not find her on the list of the dead people, which gives us hope she is still alive.”

Legit.ng recalls that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah restricted pilgrims from proceeding to the Jamarat Bridge for the stone-throwing ritual.

The stone-throwing at the devil ritual between 11am and 4pm was halted due to extreme heat.

