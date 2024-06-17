Reno Omokri said the narrative that Pastor Enoch Adeboye attacked former President Goodluck Jonathan and has remained silent ever since is false

Omokri argued that Pastor Adeboye was more critical of the Muhamamdu Buhari administration than Jonathan

According to Omokri, Adeboye supported Jonathan’s administration perhaps more than any other President before or after him

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, said the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Adeboye, did not fight Jonathan or had a loud voice against his administration.

Omokri said Pastor Adeboye supported Jonathan’s administration perhaps more than any other President before or after him.

Omokri says narrative that Pastor Adeboye attacked Jonathan and has remained silent ever since is false Photo credit: @iammisterjad/@renoomokri

Source: Twitter

“The idea that Pastor Adeboye attacked President Jonathan and has remained silent ever since is false and does not serve either the former President or Pastor Adeboye well. It will also not augur well for Nigeria.”

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri on Monday, June 17.

“He publicly prayed for then-President Jonathan before the 2011 and 2015 elections. And this was especially more important in 2015 because General Buhari's running mate was an RCCG Pastor.”

He said contrary to a false narrative, Pastor Adeboye was more critical of the Muhamamdu Buhari administration than Jonathan.

Omokri explained that Adeboye’s criticism had more to do with the insecurity of lives than the economy.

“It culminated in a nationwide protest against insecurity initiated and led by Pastor Adeboye on February 2, 2020, at which he and other leaders of the Redeemed Christian Church of God carried placards. He also instructed RCCG members all over Nigeria to participate in the protest. That was unprecedented!”

Adeboye speaks on Boko Haram leaders claiming to be Muslims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adeboye reacted to leaders of Boko Haram claiming to be Muslims.

Adeboye said Boko Haram claiming to be Muslims doesn't make every Muslim a terrorist or murderer.

The popular clergyman said the same thing applies to a pastor and wife who are insensitive to their members

Source: Legit.ng