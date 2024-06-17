The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed that there are no #EndSARS protesters currently detained in any of its facilities

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has pardoned over 100 suspects arrested during the protests

FCT, Abuja—The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has affirmed that no #EndSARS protesters are detained in any of its facilities, rebutting recent claims suggesting otherwise.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 16, Muyiwa Adejobi, the force's spokesperson, clarified that "nobody is being wrongly persecuted for participating in the EndSARS protest."

Recall that Nigerian youths took to the streets of Nigeria to protest in October 2020, which was aimed at highlighting the abuses perpetrated by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the police.

During a dinner event commemorating the 2024 Democracy Day on June 12, Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna Central, appealed to President Bola Tinubu for clemency towards #EndSARS protesters who, according to him, were still in detention.

EndSARS protesters' alleged detention: Police react

Reacting, Adejobi said that all individuals arrested during the protests had been processed according to legal procedures, and none were unlawfully detained, as reported by The Cable.

Adejobi further noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State had already granted pardons to over 100 suspects arrested by the police during the protests, The Guardian reported

The police statement categorically refuted Senator Sani's allegations, asserting, "For emphasis, no one anywhere in Nigeria is under police detention or being wrongly persecuted for participating in the EndSARS protest."

“For emphasis, no one anywhere in Nigeria is under police detention or being wrongly persecuted for participating in the EndSARS protest."

Highlighting the closure of the issues related to the protests through discussions, research, and documentation, Adejobi affirmed the force's commitment to justice, the rule of law, and human rights.

Shehu Sani asks Tinubu to free protesters

Shehu Sani, the senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth Senate, has urged President Bola Tinubu to grant pardon to ENDSARS protesters who were detained under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The ENDSARS protest in October 2020 was an agitation against police brutality and bad governance in the country.

It led to the prescription of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit.

