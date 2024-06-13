Over 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from across the world ahead of the commencement of this year's Hajj pilgrimage

The Saudi Press Agency reported that pilgrims entered the country through air, land, and seaports

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health spokesperson, Mohammed Al-Abdulaali, emphasized the need for pilgrims to adhere to health guidelines

Makkah, Saudi Arabia—Barely 24 hours before the start of this year's Hajj, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reported the arrival of over 1.5 million pilgrims from around the globe.

According to a report from the Saudi press agency, the general directorate of Passports indicated that 1,547,295 pilgrims entered the country through various air, land, and sea ports by the end of Monday, June 10.

As reported by Leadership, on Thursday, June 6, the Saudi Arabian authorities also announced the arrival of approximately 1.2 million pilgrims from various countries around the world for the 2024 Hajj.

Pilgrims are advised to adhere to health guidelines

As reported by Daily Trust, Mohammed Al-Abdulaali, the official spokesperson for Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health, highlighted the primary challenge anticipated for this year's Hajj season: a significant increase in temperatures.

Al-Abdulaali advised pilgrims to follow the ministry's health guidelines, which include using umbrellas to avoid direct sunlight exposure, staying hydrated, and taking breaks between rituals to minimize fatigue and heat-related stress. These measures are aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of pilgrims during their Hajj activities.

Al-Abdulaali further emphasized that the ministry is exerting every effort to create a safe and healthy environment for pilgrims amidst the challenging climatic conditions

2024 Hajj: Nigerian female pilgrim dies Madina

In another report, the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Board stated that an investigation conducted by Saudi Arabian authorities into the death of one of its pilgrims revealed that the pilgrim killed herself in Madina.

In a statement, another pilgrim from the state also died in Madina.

One of the deceased, identified simply as Hajia Hawawu, died as a result of what the Saudi authorities found to be “an unfortunate suicidal episode from the rooftop of her apartment in Madina.”

It further stated that the other pilgrim who died in Madina, Saliu Mohammed, died in an intensive care unit of a public hospital in Madina after suddenly falling ill, Daily Trust reported.

