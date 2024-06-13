The Court of Appeal in Abuja dismissed Nnamdi Kanu's application to challenge the proscription of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

FCT, Abuja—The Court of Appeal in Abuja has dismissed an application by Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), seeking permission to challenge the group's proscription.

In its judgment, the Court of Appeal supported the argument of the Federal Government's lawyer, Oyin Koleosho, that Kanu's application, submitted by his lawyer Alloy Ejimakor, was procedurally improper.

As reported by Vanguard, you would recall that the federal high court in Abuja had dismissed a fresh application Kanu filed to be released on bail, pending the determination of the treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

Kanu's appeal

Kanu had requested to appeal the January 18, 2018, ruling by Justice Abdu Kafarati of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which upheld an earlier ex parte order from September 20, 2017, proscribing IPOB and labelling it a terrorist organization.

Kanu contended that since the Federal Government used the IPOB proscription order to charge him with belonging to and leading a terrorist group, saying that he (Kanu) should be considered an interested party and allowed to join a pending appeal by IPOB against the proscription order.

Court rules against Kanu's appeal

In the judgment delivered on May 30, a certified true copy (CTC), a three-member appellate court panel ruled that it was improper for Kanu to file his application directly with the Court of Appeal, as reported by The Nation.

In the lead judgment, Justice Hamma Barka stated that as an applicant seeking leave to appeal as an interested party, Kanu should have first submitted his application to the Federal High Court, Abuja, whose decision he intended to appeal.

Sowore Speaks on why Nnamdi Kanu is still incarcerated

In another report, Omoyele Sowore, the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and renowned human rights activist, addressed the ongoing detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Sowore firmly asserted that Kanu's fate does not lie in the court's verdict, alleging that part of the reason why the IPOB leader is still locked up is due to the influence of certain political bigwigs in the eastern region.

