The National Democratic Front (NDF) has commended the House of Representatives and its Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, for considering a bill to amend the Nigeria Police Act 2020

The bill, which passed its second reading, aims to improve the police workforce by reviewing service years, retaining experienced personnel, and enhancing morale and job satisfaction

The NDF urged the Senate to concur with the bill and President Bola Tinubu to assent to it, believing it will significantly improve security and safety in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - The National Democratic Front (NDF) has applauded the House of Representatives led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for considering the Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Police Act 2020.

In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Dr Abdulkadir Musa, the group also commended the Chairman of the Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Yalleman.

According to Musa, Yalleman is dedicated to addressing security challenges in the country at all levels.

What to know about Police Act Amendment Bill

Legit.ng recalls that the Police Act Amendment Bill recently passed a second reading in the House of Representatives.

It seeks to review the service years of police personnel to improve the experience and expertise of the police workforce, retain experienced personnel, reduce the cost of training and recruiting new officers, improve morale performance and job satisfaction, and address the shortage of experienced police personnel, among other things.

In the statement made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 12, Musa described the legislation as timely in the quest for a more robust, responsive, and people-friendly policing system.

He said the amendment will not only improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the Nigerian Police Force but will also lead to enhanced overall performance of personnel.

“We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation and commendation to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and the Chairman of the Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Abubakar Yalleman for their landmark consideration of the Bill for an Act to amend the Nigeria Police Act 2020,” Musa said.

Police Act Amendment Bill: Senate urged to concur

Musa also urged the Senate to concur with the House and for President Bola Tinubu to assent to it without delay.

"We believe that this amendment will significantly contribute to the improvement of security and safety in Nigeria," he added.

Tinubu to reform Nigeria police

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that President Tinubu laid out a plan to overhaul the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) during the maiden edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations ceremony.

The president announced that the reforms, this time, would go beyond superficial changes and require a fundamental shift in the police force's mindset and approach.

The announcement was made public by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, who posted the full brief of the speech on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

