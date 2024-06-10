Unknown armed men have taken custody of a Catholic Priest in Kaduna state

The religious leader was abducted in the early hours of Sunday in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State

The state Police were unable to provide details of the occurrence when contacted by the press

In a troubling incident early Sunday morning, bandits abducted Rev. Father Gabriel Ukeh, the presiding priest of St. Thomas Parish in Zaman Dabo Community, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The abduction occurred at the parish rectory and has sent shockwaves through the community.

The identities of the bandits remain largely unknown. Image: St. Thomas Parish

Source: Original

The Vicar General (Pastoral), Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Kazah, disclosed the incident in a press statement obtained by the PUNCH on Sunday.

"While we solicit for fervent prayers for his urgent and safe release, we equally condemn this act of incessant kidnappings for ransom of innocent and defenceless citizens of our communities, and we call upon the government to hone its security intelligence as we approach the celebration of Sallah," Rev. Fr. Kazah stated.

He further urged the community to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

"As we work with security operatives for his quick release, we wish to call on all to stay away from taking the law into their hands. We will use every legitimate means to ensure that Fr. comes back to us safe and sound," he added.

Rev. Fr. Kazah called for intercessory prayers through the Blessed Virgin Mary for the safe and unconditional release of Rev. Father Ukeh and all other abducted individuals.

"Through the intercessions of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Mother of Priests and Religious, may Jesus the crucified hearken to our prayers and hasten the unconditional release of His Priest and every other abducted person."

The abduction highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region, particularly the spate of kidnappings for ransom. When contacted, the Kaduna State Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, said, “I will confirm and get back to you.”

As the community grapples with this distressing incident, the call for improved security measures and urgent action to ensure the safety and release of Rev. Father Ukeh remains paramount.

