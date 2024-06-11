Fresh trouble for ex-CBN governor Godwin Emefiele as fresh revelations emerged over the redesigned naira notes

A former CBN director of currency operations, Ahmed Umar, disclosed to the court in Abuja that Emefiele printed his own design of the naira and downplayed the design approved by ex-President Buhari

This revelation comes after the EFCC arraigned Emefiele on a four-count charge on May 15; he, however, denied the charge and was granted bail in the amount of N300 million

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ahmed Umar, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) director of currency operations, has said that the former governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, printed his own design of the naira.

Recall that the he Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on May 15, arraigned Emefiele on a four-count charge before Justice Maryanne Anenih of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) High Court.

Emefiele was also accused of disobeying the direction of law in the naira swap policy and also embarked on the redesign without the approval of the Board of the CBN as well as the then President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Emefiele, however, denied the charge and was admitted to bail in the sum of N300 million.

However, Umar while giving evidence at the FCT High Court, Maitama division, said the features in the design approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari were different from the one Emefiele ordered to be printed, The Nation reported.

Umar said:

“The design approved by the President had a QR code, which the currency in circulation does not. The positioning of the portrait was on the right side, that printed by the CBN was on the left and the number scheme approved by the President is different from what the CBN produced.”

EFCC witness reveals how Emefiele spent $6.2m

Legit.ng earlier reported that an EFCC witness told a federal high court in Abuja how the former governor of the CBN Emefiele spent over $6.2 million in cash for international election observers.

Emefiele is currently facing charges before the court for matters bordering on corruption allegations and money laundering.

