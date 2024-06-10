On Sunday, a fully knocked down CKD truck assembly plant owned and operated by Dangote Sinotruk West Africa opened in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu asserted that the Ikeja plant, which has the capacity to produce 10,000 vehicles annually, can employ about 3,000 people in Nigeria

The governor expressed certainty that Nigeria, with an investment like the refinery, can reach its projected $1 trillion GDP by 2030

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Dangote Sinotruk West Africa opened a fully knocked down (CKD) truck assembly plant in Lagos on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu said he is confident Nigeria is on track to achieve its estimated $1 trillion GDP by 2030. Photo Credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: UGC

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu were present at the inauguration.

Sanwo-Olu claimed in a statement published on X that the Ikeja plant, which can build 10,000 trucks a year, can employ roughly 3,000 people in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sanwo-Olu said,

“Today, I joined the President of the Senate, Hon. Godswill Akpabio fo,r the commissioning of the CKD plant at Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited in Ikeja.”

“With the capacity to assemble and produce 10,000 trucks annually, Dangote Sinotruk West Africa is set to create about 3,000 jobs across Nigeria.

“Congrats to Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his remarkable efforts towards industrialisation in Nigeria and Africa.”

A visit to Dangoote refinery

Akpabio and Sanwo-Olu visited the Dangote refinery in Lekki, a part of Lagos state, on June 8.

Sanwo-Olu stated during the trip that it was an honour that the refinery was built in "our time, our state, and our country."

He added,

“People talk about dreams, but only a few can make it happen. Dangote has put Lagos State and the whole of Nigeria on the world map of excellence.”

“I am happy the Senate came to see for themselves; Dangote was not ready to rest after successfully building the largest cement factory chain in Africa, the second largest sugar refinery in the world.”

Sanwo-Olu added that he is confident Nigeria is on track to achieve its estimated $1 trillion GDP by 2030 with an investment such as the refinery.

Dangote Refinery commences sale of petroleum product

Legit.ng reported that Devakumar Edwin, the executive director of the Dangote Group, announced on Tuesday, March 2, that the Dangote Refinery has started supplying petroleum products to the local market.

As reported by Reuters, this was verified by executives belonging to various associations of petroleum marketers.

The president of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Maigandi, spoke about selling diesel into the local market.

Source: Legit.ng