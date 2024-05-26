In Makkah, Saudi Arabia, two Nigerian pilgrims, Tawalkatu Busare Alako and Muhammad Suleman, passed away during their pilgrimage

Alako, from Kebbi state, died on May 25, and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria expressed condolences to her family and the Kebbi State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board

Suleman, also from Kebbi, died after a brief illness on May 26, and his funeral was held at Al-Masjid Al-Haram, with prayers for comfort and eternal rest for both deceased pilgrims

Makkah, Saudi Arabia - Two Nigerians, Tawalkatu Busare Alako and Muhammad Suleman, who were on a pilgrimage to Makkah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, have passed away.

According to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alako, a pilgrim from Kebbi state, died on Saturday, May 25.

NHACON's chairman/CEO, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi, condoled with the Kebbi State Pilgrims’ Welfare Board and the family of the pilgrim.

He also prayed for Allah to grant comfort to the family of the deceased.

Malam Arabi expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family and the people of Kebbi and prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that a special supplication was made for the soul of the deceased, other pilgrims and the country (Nigeria).

Hajj 2024: Muhammad Suleman dies after brief illness

Meanwhile, Suleman, the second Nigeria to die during the 2024 pilgrimage, reportedly passed away after a brief illness.

Suleman was from Argungu local government area, also in Kebbi state.

Alhaji Faruku Aliyu-Enabo, the executive chairman of the Kebbi Pilgrims Welfare Board, announced the second death in a statement issued to journalists in Makkah on Sunday, May 26.

“The deceased died on Sunday after a brief illness, and his funeral prayer took place at the Al-Masjid Al-Haram (Ka’aba)," he said.

“He was buried according to Islamic rites on the same day.

“On behalf of the Kebbi Government, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, Kebbi pilgrims and the entire people of the state.

“We pray to the Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant his soul as well as the souls of departed Muslims, Jannatul Firdaus.”

The chairman urged the family of the deceased to accept God's will in good faith, observing that no soul would live beyond its designated time.

FG commits N90bn to subsidise 2024 Hajj pilgrimage

In other news, Nigeria's vice president, Kashim Shettima, recently revealed that the federal government approved N90 billion to support Nigerian Muslims attending the annual pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The N90 billion was approved to subsidise the sudden hike in the fare fee to the holy land, he explained.

Shettima disclosed this during the inaugural flight take-off at Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Kebbi.

