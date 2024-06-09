The federal government has launched a new national policy on food safety and security

The four inter-sectoral Technical Working Groups (TWGs) were also unveiled on Friday, June 7, in Abuja

The minister of health, Mohammed Ali Pate, emphasised the initiative's role in strengthening Nigeria's regulatory environment and aligning with international food safety standards

FCT, Abuja—To commemorate World Food Safety Week, the federal government has launched a new national policy on food safety and security to protect Nigerians from a contaminated food chain.

On Friday, June 7, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMHSW), in collaboration with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and its partners, inaugurated four inter-sectoral technical working groups (TWGs) in Abuja.

FG announces new national policy to protect Nigerians from contaminated food Photo credit: Mohammed Ali Pate

Source: Facebook

The stakeholder meeting, attended by Legit.ng, was organized by USDA in collaboration with the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), and the US industry-led group Food & Agriculture Export Alliance (FAEA).

TWGs to advance Nigeria's risk-based food systems

The TWGs will offer expertise and leadership to facilitate efficient communication, skill development, and stakeholder collaboration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Professor Mohammed Ali Pate highlighted that the initiative is part of ongoing endeavours to enhance and streamline Nigeria's regulatory framework and risk-based food safety protocols.

The minister, who was represented by the ministry's permanent secretary, Daju Kachollom, added that the initiative would also improve industry engagement in the national regulatory processes and compliance with international food safety standards, ThisDay also reported.

He said:

"The Policy, rooted in the One Health approach, addresses a spectrum of critical areas. It encompasses the principles of risk analysis, the issue of emerging contaminants within our food chain, and the establishment of an integrated foodborne disease surveillance and response system."

USDA's commitment to Nigeria's food security

Also speaking, Kelly Scavella, program manager for the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service (USDA-FAS), stated that the collaboration with stakeholders aims to develop food safety systems that cater to the needs of consumers, producers, and regulators alike.

Tinubu’s govt offers N62,000 as new minimum wage

In another development, the Bola Tinubu-led administration has increased its offer for the new minimum wage to N62,000 from the earlier N60,000.

The figure was confirmed by Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo state and the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng