A bill to establish a Federal College of Agriculture in Agila, Benue state, has received widespread support

The institution will provide specialised training for farmers and agricultural educators, enhancing the sector's human capacity and driving economic growth

Benue state is a major food producer in Nigeria, and the college will provide a significant boost to the local economy

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

FCT, Abuja—A bill to establish a Federal College of Agriculture in Agila, Benue state, received widespread support during a public hearing at the National Assembly, paving the way for improved agricultural productivity and research in Nigeria.

The proposed institution is expected to provide specialised training for farmers, extension workers and agricultural educators, enhancing the sector's human capacity and driving economic growth in the region.

A NASS bill to establish a Federal College of Agric in Benue state got support at the public hearing. Photo credit: NASS

Source: UGC

"This institution is critical to our food production and research," said Hon. Philip Agbese, the bill's sponsor, who represents Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"This is a significant step towards transforming our agricultural sector and unlocking its full potential."

Benue state is a major food producer in Nigeria, accounting for the bulk of the country's food production. The college will also provide a significant boost to the local economy, creating jobs and stimulating agricultural development.

Agila community good to host Agric institution - Aboh

In his remarks, Professor Hyacinth Aboh, Chairman of the Technical Committee for the institution, said the Agila community is peaceful and welcoming, with vast fertile land, making it an ideal location for the institution.

Legit.ng gathers that the bill's passage into law is eagerly anticipated, and its establishment is expected to have a ripple effect on the nation's agricultural sector, driving growth, innovation and sustainability, The Nation reported.

Among dignitaries who attended the public hearing were former House of Reps member Hon. Bernard Ochepa, former executive council chairman of Ado, Hon. Chief Otse Otokpa, Elder Ogba Ogorry, Chief Otse Otokpa, Arch Tony Obekpa, Hon (Mrs) Kate Ojogi, and Prince Onwi Obande among others.

House of Reps passes bill to create new state in southeast

In another report, the House of Representatives has taken a step toward creating a new state in the country's southeast geo-political zone.

During a recent plenary, the lawmakers passed the bill for the first reading of the creation of Orlu state. It is now set for a second reading.

The bill, seeking to alter the 1999 Constitution (as amended), was sponsored by Ikenga Ugochinyere, the member representing Ideato North/Ideato South federal constituency, Imo state, and 15 other lawmakers.

Source: Legit.ng