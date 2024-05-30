A woman has reportedly passed on after she received the shocking news of her shop demolition in Lagos state

The 68-year-old woman died after losing over N50 million in the ongoing demolition of shanties in the Alaba Rago market area of Ojo

Alhaja Iyabo reportedly developed a heart problem after discovering that her earnings, kept in a safe in her shop, had vanished during the Sunday morning demolition exercise

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A 68-year-old woman, identified simply as Alhaja Iyabo, has reportedly passed away after losing over N50 million cash in her shop in Lagos state.

This is due to the ongoing demolition exercise by the Lagos state government in the Alaba Rago market area of Ojo.

There is mourning in the Lagos market as a trader loses N50 million in the safe kept in her shop. Photos for illustration purposes. Photo credit: Lagos state government, Juanmonino/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How the market woman died

The sad development occurred after Alhaja Iyabo, a dealer in rice and beans, reportedly developed a heart problem after discovering that her weekend earnings, kept in a safe in her shop, had vanished during the Sunday morning demolition, Daily Trust reported on Thursday, May 30.

This happened after the state’s task force on May 15 issued a removal notice to squatters and occupants of illegal structures in Alaba Rago, directing them to vacate immediately.

But CSP Shola Jejeloye, who led the state taskforce, said the removal notice followed an earlier one issued on May 19, 2022.

Interestingly, the traders insisted they they received no prior notice of the demolition scheduled for Sunday morning.

Alaba Rago market: N50 billion, other food items lost during demolition

Market leaders, reacting to the development, estimated that the losses incurred by traders could reach N50 billion.

They said bags of rice, beans and livestock were among the items lost during the demolition.

Reacting to the development, Mallam Ibrahim Hamad Namari, head of the cow dealers in Alaba Rago market, said:

“After Saturday’s sale, we kept our money in safes in our shops, intending to take it to the bank on Monday. We woke up on Sunday morning to hear about the demolition.

“By the time we reached the market, everything was gone. It was the shock of losing her money that led to Alhaja Iyabo’s death.”

Nushubau Ahmad, secretary of the yam dealers, estimated the total losses to be as high as N50 billion.

Lagos man kills self over N60,000 house rent

Similarly, Legit.ng previously reported that a father of four, simply identified as Baale or Radical, has reportedly killed himself over N60,000 one-room house rent at Moshalashi Road, Egan, in the Igando area of Lagos state.

Baale was issued a quit notice from his apartment for not being able to pay his annual rent of N35,000 which has increased to N60,000.

The victim, who is in his mid-30s died after drinking a poisonous substance suspected to be an insecticide on Sunday, April 28.

Source: Legit.ng